Virgin Media TV cuts out for over 10 hours

Virgin Media suffered a national outage yesterday, with some customers without access for more than 10 hours.

The problem started at 10:30 GMT prompting thousands of viewers to report problems across London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Virgin Media apologised, and said it would fix it “as soon as possible”, with the issue being caused by “a major power outage”.

Several channels disappeared, with customers complaining that they would appear and disappear again.

The provider was able to achieve a partial return.

At 20:15 GMT, Virgin Media said in a tweet it was continuing to restore TV channels with “many now back up”.

The outage caused frustration for users, with some paying up to £69 a month for the service.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for the issues with our TV service yesterday. Customers can now use their TV services as usual. This was caused by a major power issue and our engineers worked flat out throughout the day to get things back up and running. Our main channels were restored by late afternoon with other channels restored throughout the evening.”