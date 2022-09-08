Vin Murria puts further pressure on M&C Saatchi to accept hostile takeover by end of month

Vin Murria puts further pressure on M&C Saatchi to accept hostile takeover by end of month

Vin Murria and her investment vehicle AdvancedAdvt have pushed to bring the final offer process of its hostile takeover to a close for advertising giant M&C Saatchi.

The entrepreneur and AdvancedAdvt (ADV), which already owns 22.3 per cent of the firm, has been locked in to a dramatic takeover tussle with M&C, as well as rival suitor Next Fifteen.

In an update today, ADV announced that the new unconditional date of the final offer is 30 September.

It said it did not “support the status quo at M&C Saatchi continuing” and said M&C shareholders have “a clear choice with ADV’s Final Offer providing higher value and greater deliverability within a shorter timetable than Next Fifteen’s final offer”.

Since the release of Next Fifteen’s firm offer announcement on 20 May, the price of its share has fallen by 36.3 per cent, from 1,266p to 806p at the close of business yesterday. Its final offer value had therefore declined to 171.9 pence per M&C Saatchi Share.

On the basis of ADV’s share price at the close of business yesterday, ADV’s final all share offer was equivalent to 187.2p per M&C Saatchi share and the final cash and share offer was equivalent to 191.2p per M&C Saatchi Share.

The investment vehicle said it had a series of “positive meetings” during July with the members of the M&C Saatchi Executive Committee.

It said: “The ADV Directors continue to believe that the Enlarged Group will provide greater opportunities to M&C Saatchi management, employees and all stakeholders and an opportunity to recognise and embrace a high-performing culture.”

This statement sits in contrast to M&C Chairman Gareth Davis’ comments yesterday following the company’s quarterly results.

He said M&C’s strong financial performance “reinforces the Board’s belief in a strong independent future for M&C Saatchi” after it “laid out its concerns over the low value and high risks involved in ADV’s hostile bid.”