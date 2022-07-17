Victims of OneCoin scam given hope with FBI ‘Most Wanted’ arrest as net closes on ‘Cryptoqueen’

OneCoin scam victims have been given a sign of hope that the net is closing on ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova after one of the biggest names on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list was apprehended this weekend.

Mexican forces arrested drug overlord Rafael Caro Quintero – a gangster who ordered the kidnap and murder of a US drug enforcement agent in 1985, and believed to be behind the torture and murder of American tourists John Clay Walker and Albert Radelat that same year. The 69-year-old escaped prison in 2013, returning to gang crime while on the run as his name became etched onto the world’s most notorious roll of dishonour.

Caro Quintero was, until Friday night, on the top ten list of the world’s most wanted criminals.

It’s a list that recently saw the introduction of so-called Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova. The Bulgarian fraudster last month became the only woman on the FBI’s list of fugitives for her role in the scam that globally defrauded thousands of investors out of more than $4bn.

Ignatova went on the run in 2017 after investigators were granted a warrant for her arrest.

The arrest of Caro Quintero, who was portrayed by Tenoch Huerta Mejía in the Netflix series ‘Narcos’, has given hope to Ignatova’s victims that the FBI’s list not only works, but that the long arm of the law could reach her.

However, one victim – Jen McAdam – has suggested the net may close a little faster if the reward for information leading to the capture of the OneCoin overlord was a little larger.

The bounty on Quintero’s head was up to $20m. Ruja Ignatova’s is a paltry $100,000 by comparison.

“This really is wonderful and very comforting news,” Jen said of the arrest in Mexico.

“It most certainly keeps the light of hope shining bright for her capture, arrest and justice for OneCoin victims. It is only a matter of time before she is arrested – the world has become a smaller place for her to hide since the FBI announcement about Ruja being placed on the Top 10 most wanted. The day of her capture can’t come quick enough.

“I do feel the reward of $100,000 for info leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova would have a much higher capture success rate if the reward were to be significantly higher in value.”