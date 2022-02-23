Vice Media unveils metaverse HQ

Vice Media has created its own office inside the metaverse, as more and more firms take a leap into the virtual world.

The virtual building will be open to multiple group businesses including Virtue and VICE and act as a permanent residence for the group in Decentraland, the virtual destination for digital assets.

The space will serve as the agency’s virtual innovation lab where teams can experiment with NFTs, DAOs and Web 3.0, applying insights directly for brands eager to make an impact.

Nancy Dubuc, chief exec of Vice Media Group: “Vice has always been about being inside culture, going to places where our audiences are. This is a new frontier filled with potential and once again, we’re proud to be pushing the boundaries.”

Adam De Cata, Head of Partnerships at Decentraland said: “We’re seeing massive interest from players big and small, but for a lot of the more entrenched actors, it’s more about saying you did it than actually involving themselves with our community. So it brings us great joy to see two such iconic organisations — BIG and Virtue — get their hands dirty with such earnest dedication.”

The initiative was created by Virtue Worldwide, the creative agency powered by VICE. In mid-2021, the Virtue Futures team launched Coca-Cola’s first NFT marking the first meaningful example of how brands and agencies can use the technology.

