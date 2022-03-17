Swedish vet app launches website in UK after pandemic pet boom

A Swedish digital vet service has launched an e-commerce offering in the UK.

After a pandemic-inspired pet boom, which has seen the likes of Pet At Home benefit, First Vet is planning to launch a website offering thousands of products.

The products will be for sick and healthy pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, small animals and birds. 

David Prien, CEO & co-founder of FirstVet said: “The pet boom that we’ve seen over the past two years has changed the way we view and need pet care forever. I spend more time thinking about how to best take care of my dogs than myself and I’m not alone in this, with FirstVet seeing a rise in demand for a holistic, trusted approach to pet care.”

FirstVet’s app launched in the UK in  2019, with online vets able to provide on-demand 24/7 help to pet owners with their issues.

Its e-commerce platform will primarily sell products recommended by vets. 

