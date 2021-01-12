Very.co.uk enjoys record-breaking Christmas period

Very.co.uk increased sales by 25 per cent year-on-year in the seven weeks leading up to Christmas, recording its best ever figures over the holiday period.

Home and electrical goods were the standout categories for the online retailer, up 46 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

Among the top selling items were bedding and soft furnishings, furniture and beds, and the new Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X games consoles, as well as Apple airpods.

More than 500,000 new customers visited the website during the seven week, up more than a quarter (25.5%) on last year.

Including Littlewoods, which is owned by Very.co.uk owner The Very Group, group retail sales grew 18 per cent in the seven weeks to 25 December.

Revenue at Very increased 23 per cent year-on-year, while overall group revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year to surpass £500m for the period for the first time.

The Very Group CEO Henry Birch said: “Our record-breaking performance was supported by our new fulfilment centre, which processed 3.9 million orders during peak; an incredible achievement for a facility that only launched in March this year, when the first national lockdown was announced.

“While the economic picture remains unpredictable, we have strong momentum as we begin the year.”

The group said it had seen no significant operational impact as a result of Brexit.