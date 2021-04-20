Vast Italian market Eataly set to open in the heart of the City

The Square Mile will soon be home to vast Italian market Eataly, which has already seen success in cities including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Broadgate Market, London’s largest pedestrianised neighbourhood, will host the 42,000 sq ft venture, which will include take-away, retail, and terrace dining.

Eataly is slated to open on 29 April, providing workers returning to the office with fine Italian cheeses, antipasti, coffee, cocktails and a wide range of Italian dishes.

The market will offer more than 5,000 food products, sourced from Italy or locally, with highlights including butchers, fishmongers, bakers, cured meat and gelato counters, cheesemongers and wine merchants.

The ground floor will offer a selection of take-away options, including pizza by the slice, fresh pasta, paninis, focaccia and salads. Two indoor restaurants, Cucina del Mercato and Pasta e Pizza, as well as the in-store bars, and seating areas will open on 20 May, while high-end restaurant Terra will open in September.

Also opening on 20 May is Eataly’s cookery school La Scuola, which will teach people how to master classic dishes of Italian cuisine. Bookable online, classes will be hosted by house chefs and specialists both in store and online.

Eataly was founded in 2007 and now has 40 stores across 15 countries. The London venture will employ 300 people.

Eataly CEO Nicola Farinetti said: “We are delighted to finally bring our love of Italian gastronomy to the UK at a time when consumers and hospitality professionals appreciate and need it the most. Eataly was founded with a vision to bring the biodiversity, craft and different layers of culinary experiences of Italy together under one roof.

“While we will adhere to and implement all the necessary safety measures, we cannot wait to meet our new locals and celebrate passionate artisans and high-quality food in a dynamic and culturally diverse reality such as London.”

Eataly London Store Manager Matteo Ferrio said: “We have adapted our services and measures to make sure our London opening is perfectly compliant whilst ensuring customers still have the experience that is at the heart of the Eataly brand… We have adapted to make the most of the outdoor space we have until we can open our restaurants.”

For more information visit the website here.