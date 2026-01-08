Vanda and Exante Data Combine in Strategic Merger

This morning Vanda, a global leader of high-frequency positioning data and tactical macro insights and Exante Data Inc, an innovative data analytics and global macro strategy provider announced they completed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Exante Data Inc will merge with and into Vanda through the acquisition by Vanda of all of the outstanding capital stock of Exante. Following the closing, Jens Nordvig will assume the role of President and join the Board of Directors of the combined company.

Vanda is the market leader in tactical positioning and flow data, empowering a growing clientele which today includes the world’s largest investment banks, hedge funds along with central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other leading global asset managers.

Exante Data is one of the world’s most respected providers of macro strategy and capital flow analysis serving more than 100 of the most sophisticated institutional investors. Exante Data is a must-have component of their alpha generation and risk management workflows.

Together, Vanda and Exante Data represent an indispensable independent partner to the global investment community, delivering unique data-driven insights across all major asset classes.

A World Class Offering of Must-Have Data Solutions and Insights

Independently, the two companies have both excelled in flow and positioning analysis, and by bringing their capabilities together, they are creating unparalleled analytical depth across both FICC and equity products, with a focus on both tactical and structural flows and positioning analysis.

There are natural economies of scale in sales, marketing, product engineering, operations and management, enabling both businesses to achieve the critical mass needed to aggressively leverage AI technology at speed, and roll out bespoke agentic solutions, based on client demand.

Angus Hume, Chief Executive Officer: “We are excited to welcome Exante Data to Vanda and to collaborate with Jens, whose expertise has shaped one of the most respected macro intelligence firms in the industry. This is a major step toward building Vanda Analytics the category-defining digital macro strategist which we will launch later this year. Exante’s macro expertise and technology stack perfectly complements Vanda’s strengths. Together, we will provide unmatched cross-asset data and insight to the world’s leading institutions.”

Jens Nordvig: “I am excited to see Vanda and Exante join forces during this period of dramatic macroeconomic change. The combined platform is uniquely placed to serve the world’s most sophisticated investors with independent macro strategy insights and data-driven perspectives, regardless of asset focus. Further, the combined company will deliver category defining AI powered technology solutions to the buy-side and sell-side. Angus and I share so many views and perspectives. I look forward to partnering with Angus and the rest of the management team to accelerate the growth of our combined company and to deliver winning solutions to our growing global network of clients. In an increasingly convergent and interconnected global economy, in-depth coverage of all major asset classes is key to a complete understanding of the big picture.”

Mark Hepsworth, Chairman of Vanda: “I am delighted to see Exante Data combine with Vanda and to welcome Jens Nordvig to our Board of Directors. This combination will offer clients access to a wide range of proprietary data, analytics and data driven market insights covering both macro and tactical themes and across global equities and FICC. Jens has built a market leader in data driven macro expertise and this aligns perfectly with Vanda’s breadth of coverage and expertise in positioning and flow data and tactical analytics and insights”

Chris Kay, Partner at FPE, commented, “We’re thrilled to support Vanda in this next strategic step. Exante Data adds highly complementary proprietary datasets and macro capability, strengthening Vanda’s cross-asset platform today and accelerating the Vanda Analytics roadmap. Together, the group is well positioned to deliver deeper insight to institutional clients globally and sustain strong growth in a rapidly evolving market.”

The terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

Advisors:

Vanda was advised by BDO (Financial and Tax), Stephenson Harwood (Legal), Troutman Pepper (US Legal), and Plural Strategy (Commercial). Financing was provided by FPE and Santander.

Exante Data Inc was advised by Vedder Price P.C. and SHEUMACK GMA.

About Vanda Research

Founded in 2012, Vanda is an independent data and insights firm delivering high-frequency positioning data and tactical macro insights over a 0-3 month horizon. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, Vanda empowers investment professionals with conviction in an ever-changing environment.

About Exante Data Inc.

Founded in 2016, Exante Data delivers flow analytics and differentiated macro insights to the world’s most sophisticated investors, with a focus of serving the largest institutional risk takers globally in FICC products.

About FPE

FPE Capital LLP (‘FPE’) is a specialist private equity investor focused on the software and services sectors. It invests in lower mid-market UK and Ireland headquartered software and services companies with advantaged business models that offer significant growth potential in large markets that are undergoing structural change. FPE is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. www.fpecapital.com

