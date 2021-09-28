Vaccine competition: Sanofi shelves mRNA-based Covid jab work

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has shelved plans for its own mRNA-based Covid-19 jab due to the vaccine-success and dominance of rivals Pfizer and Moderna.

Instead, Sanofi is set to focus on a different coronavirus vaccine making approach with its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

It signals the growing weight of the companies, namely BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca, that spearheaded the widespread Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing process.

As the alliance between BioNTech and Pfizer has already seen a near 1.5bn doses delivered to countries around the world.

It comes despite positive interim results for the phase I/II of its study.

The news gave Sanofi shares a slight boost, as it’s work with GSK is already undergoing mass trials and it will likely mean the firm can better streamline its costs.