Utilities sector ranked least popular by customers as scandals mount

United Utilities workers carry out maintenance.

Utilities companies are providing the lowest level of customer satisfaction in the UK, according to new figures out today.

The sector, which includes water, electricity and gas firms, received the lowest score, 69.5 out of 100, out of all 13 business sectors, according to data from the Institute of Customer Service.

The group’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index analysed customer satisfaction metrics across 281 companies in the UK.

This year, the analysis produced an average customer satisfaction score of 76 points, down 1.7 points against last year and down 2.4 points compared to January 2022.

Compared to a year ago, average customer satisfaction with water companies specifically fell by 4.1 points to 70.7, while the score of energy companies also fell, by 1.9 points to 68.4.

The findings come as the number of scandals in the sector pile up, from Thames Water and others failing to meet targets on fixing leaks and sewage overflows, to British Gas coming under fire for the forced installation of prepayment metres by one of its contractors.