Utilise an array of cyber security services
Content+Cloud, together with its group partner Perspective Risk, is proud to have a highly experienced team providing 24/7 cyber-security services to clients.
Most notably, the company provides services that check, improve and protect technology, data and its clients’ reputations. It can provide Red Teaming to identify weaknesses, a Virtual CISO service to improve cyber-security posture, and a Managed CSOC that protects against cyber threats. The CSOC service is staffed by expert cyber-security teams, who deploy sophisticated detection and prevention techniques to protect data and respond rapidly to contain the threat.
Find out more by visiting contentandcloud.com.