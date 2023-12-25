Use this app for your Christmas Day procrastination

Christmas Day procrastination sorted

You’ve given out the presents, drunk the unreasonably early bubbles and exhausted all the family small talk – now it’s time to run off and have five minutes to yourself on Christmas Day.

The Ghosts of Christmas Cards app is the most fun thing you’ll do all day – we promise.

Download the app, take a photo of yourself and then choose a backdrop for your photo. You can choose the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s and then the app will create a Christmas card with a version of your photo on an absolutely amazing period Christmas backdrop.

Sometimes they’ll make you look morbidly obese and sometimes they’ll make you look like your absolute best self – play around with the different periods to get lots of different looks.

Here are some of the photos generated on the app of me and my friends from over the festive period.

Other Christmas-themed apps

Heads Up!

If you’re gaming this Christmas then download Heads Up! for the most frustrating fun you’ll have all day. Hold the phone to your head and then guess the word displayed on it by asking the rest of your group questions. There are celebrity rounds, animal rounds, and the opportunity to create your own rounds.

Headspace

Christmas Day isn’t all laughter: for many of us, it can be a stressful and confronting period. The Headspace app helps us meditate and switch off, getting a well-earned breather from the social intensity of the festive period.