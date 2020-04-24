US stocks rise as investors find hope after choppy week

US stocks have opened higher on the final day of a stormy week as investors hope coronavirus lockdowns will soon be eased.

The Dow Jones index was up 0.4 per cent just after the bell. The S&P 500 had climbed 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was 0.2 per cent higher.

Sentiment was supported by states planning to ease lockdowns, a rebound in oil prices and a new fiscal stimulus package.

As coronavirus appears to peak in many parts of the US, states such as Ohio, Tennessee and Montana are planning to reopen parts of their economies.

The US government and Federal Reserve has also showed that it has investors’ backs, pumping a record amount of money into the economy via stimulus packages.

A further $500bn (£400bn) of stimulus was signed off yesterday by the House of Representatives. It is now with President Donald Trump to sign.

More to follow.