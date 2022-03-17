US says 7,000 Russians killed in war as Zelensky lashes out at Germany

A Ukrainian serviceman stands by a residential building which got hit by rocket debris on March 17, 2022

The US believes more than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed during their invasion of Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky today lashed out at Germany for not giving his country enough support.

US officials told the New York Times its latest estimate today, which would be more than the amount of American troops killed in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars combined, with the Pentagon believing that four Russian generals are among the dead.

Ukrainian officials have claimed to have kiled 14,000 Russian troops.

The Ministry of Defence today said the Russian offensive had stalled on all fronts as they continue to be shut out of major cities by Ukrainian forces.

Cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol have faced intense shelling, however Russia’s ground troops have failed to conquer the major military targets.

“Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well co-ordinated,” the Ministry of Defence said.

“The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”

Zelensky spoke to the German Bundestag today in a bid to galvanise the country to do more to help Ukraine in their efforts to repel Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He hit out at Germany for its long-standing economic ties with Russia, saying “we’ve seen how many ties your companies have with Russia”.

Zelensky added that Germany had been doing business “with a country that just uses you and other countries to finance its war”, while urging chancellor Olaf Scholz to “stop dithering” on sanctions.

“When we told you that Nord Stream 2 was a weapon and preparation for a great war, you said it was just a commercial project,” he said.