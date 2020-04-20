US oil prices slip to 21-year low as demand evaporates

US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since 1999 as demand dries up and storage facilities struggle to cope with the surplus of oil.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – the benchmark for US oil – dropped 14 per cent to $15.65 in Asia trading.

Read more: US oil price tumbles as coronavirus gloom returns to energy market

The oil market has faced increased pressure during the coronavirus pandemic as demand slumps. US storage facilities are also beginning to struggle to cope with the glut of oil, which has weakened prices further.

Earlier this month, Opec members and its allies agreed a deal to cut global output by approximately 10 per cent. It represented the largest cut in oil production ever.

However, analysts and investors alike are sceptical the huge cuts will be enough to offset the sharp fall in demand amid a coronavirus-induced recession.

The group of producers agreed to cut production by 9.7m barrels per day. But an estimate from Japanese bank MUFG said oil demand will fall by 19.1m barrels per day in April and by 12.3m on average in the second quarter.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said the price of WTI could fall even further.

“With little to improve the investor appetite in horizon, the price slump could extend toward the $10 a barrel.”

Brent crude, the benchmark used by Europe and the rest of the world, was marginally more resilient, down 0.8 per cent to $27.87 a barrel.

Caution grips Asian markets

Asian markets began the week trading cautiously ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data that will likely stress the damage done by the pandemic.

Japan reported its exports fell nearly 12 per cent in March from the year before, with shipments to the US down more than 16 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.15 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.1 per cent.

Read more: Oil majors slash spending plans by a quarter as demand collapses

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was somewhat more resilient, up 0.39 per cent. It came after China’s one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 20 basis points from 4.05 per cent to 3.85 per cent. The five-year rate was cut by 10 basis points, from 4.75 per cent to 4.65 per cent.

It was the second cut this year, as China moves to support its wavering economy, which it is trying to restart after a prolonged lockdown.

Figures for global manufacturing in April are due on Thursday and are expected to reach recession-era lows.

