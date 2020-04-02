Coronavirus: US jobless claims soar to new record of 6.6m

More than 6.6m Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week to 28 March, the Department of Labour said today, double the previous week’s 3.3m figure which was by far the worst on record.

The US jobless claims figure is almost twice as bad as the 3.5m analysts had been expecting, and comes as a body blow to policymakers and global investors. The reading even beat the highest prediction of 5.3m made in a Reuters poll.

“Another huge jump in US weekly jobless claims,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

He said the figures were “another indication of the virus’s devastating immediate and longer-term effects on social/economic/financial well being”.

The surge in US jobless claims show that the US labour market is imploding as coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

Lockdown measures that have caused businesses to close, supply chains to break, and consumers to self-quarantine have sent the world’s largest economy into a tailspin.

Bank of America today predicted the US economy is set to shrink at an annualised rate of 30 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

Michelle Meyer, economist at Bank of America, said: “The shock is unlikely anything we have experienced before with part of the economy effectively put into an induced coma. The pain is sudden and acute.”

She added that, contrary to initial hopes, the recovery will be slow “as many workers will be displaced and businesses adapt to a period of lost revenue”.