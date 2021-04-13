US health officials push for immediate pause of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine rollout after links to blood clot death

The US is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially deadly blood clots.

In a joint statement, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they were investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

All six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48, the New York Times reported.

The US has already vaccinated more than 7m people with the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, indicating the rarity of developing the blood clot disorder, and has ordered millions more doses.

While the move is framed as a recommendation to doctors and nurses in the states, the federal government will stop giving out the vaccine at all federally run vaccination sites. Federal officials expect that state health officials will take that as a strong signal to do the same.

It follows a number of countries restricting the use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in certain age groups because of similar blood clotting issues in a very small number of recipients.

Yesterday, Australia said it would no longer purchase the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it “is an adenovirus vaccine, the same type of vaccine as the AstraZeneca vaccine” which it slapped with a warning against its use on peopel under 50.