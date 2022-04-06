US climate-tech startup plants dual HQ in London in a bid to woo Europe

US climate-tech startup Watershed has planted a dual headquarters in London, in a bid to woo Europe.

The San Francisco-based firm, backed by former US vice president Al Gore, has already partnered with tech heavyweights such as Klarna, Monzo, Wise and Revolut.

Watershed, a software platform that helps companies with their net-zero emissions targets, has also ushered in a new lead for the region, having studded its team with talent from Airbnb, Apple, Stripe, and Meta.

“London is becoming a key capital for climate action with forward thinking climate policy for companies and exceptional people working to solve climate change,” Ellen Moeller, Watershed’s incoming head of Europe, told City A.M. “We view it as a perfect hub from which to serve our UK and EU customers.”

Moeller will be tasked with growing the firm’s European headcount to 30 employees by the end of this year, with plans to triple that figure by the end of 2023.

“With 20 per cent of revenue already coming to the region, we’re bringing ambitious plans to grow our presence in this critical market and partner with some of the most prominent thought leaders in the space,” added Moeller.

The startup gives businesses a breakdown of emissions and helps to “pinpoint where the largest sources,” Shulin Chang of Klarna’s sustainability team said. “We now know what we need to do and who we need to work with.”