Upper Crust owner SSP announces £100m share buyback

Upper Crust owner SSP Group this morning announced plans to buy back £100m of shares as it reported sales grew this year due to an increase in air and rail passengers.

The figures

SSP Group, which has around 2,800 outlets at global transport hubs, said like for like sales were up 1.9 per cent due to a growth in passenger numbers.

Revenue increased 7.8 per cent to £2.79bn in the year ended 30 September.

Profit before tax also jumped 7.8 per cent to £197.2m.

Basic earnings per share were 28.1p, up 12.9 per cent on the previous year.

Why it is interesting

SSP said it will return up to £100m to shareholders through a share buyback programme demonstrating its “confidence in the business and commitment to maintain an efficient balance sheet.”

The programme began this morning and will end no later than 20 November 2020.

The company, which also owns the Ritazza chain, reported that like-for-like sales saw stronger growth in the rail sector, although its outlets at railway stations benefited from a lower level of disruption compared to last year.

SSP cited headwinds such as the Gilet Jaunes protests in france, the impact of airport redevelopments in Spain and the Nordic countries, the grounding of the Boeing 737, weaker Chinese passenger numbers and the cancellation of Jet Airways routes in the Asia Pacific region.

Like-for-like sales growth in 2020 is expected to be flat at just below two per cent, as the company anticipates facing many of the same challenges next year, along with the expectation of airline capacity cuts.

During the year the company took control of all the Jamie Oliver restaurant units at Gatwick Airport following the collapse of the celebrity chef’s casual dining empire.

Today SSP announced the proposed acquisition of Red Rock’s food and drink business in Perth and Melbourne airports.

What SSP Group said