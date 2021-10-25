Upbeat banking stocks lift London markets

A rally among banking stocks lifted London markets this morning as investors kicked off the week in an upbeat mood.

The capital’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.52 per cent to 7,241.83 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.04 per cent higher to 22,941.80 points.

The blue chip index was led higher by the likes of Barclays and HSBC rising more than 0.90 per cent.

HSBC posted a bumper third quarter earnings report this morning showing profits had risen more than 70 per cent compared to last year. It also launched a $2bn share buyback programme.

Barclays last week registered its best ever year to date third quarter results last week. Investors have been buoyed by the two sets of results, pouring into banking stocks ahead of Lloyds and NatWest’s results later this week.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “So far the UK banks are doing a pretty good job of emulating the stellar performance of their American cousins earlier this month.”

“Hot on the heels of better than expected third quarter numbers from Barclays and HSBC has also smashed forecasts.”

“The company is even feeling sufficiently flush, having stored up more funds than it needed to withstand the pandemic, to return cash to shareholders through a big share buyback.”

Retailers fared well during the opening the session, with JD Sports and Primark owner Associated British Foods advancing 1.51 per cent and two per cent respectively.

The FTSE 250 was driven higher by Marks and Spencer gaining 2.14 per cent.

European stocks were more muted compared to their London rivals. Germany’s Dax 30 was up 0.15 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 inched 0.01 per cent higher.

The pound was broadly flat against the dollar at $1.3747.