Unilever: Ben & Jerry’s maker appoints new chair as leadership shake-up continues

Ben & Jerry’s maker Unilever has appointed a new chair as the shakeup of its top team continues.

The British company, which makes everything from ice-cream and Hellmann’s to Wall’s, said Ian Meakins will join Unilever’s board on 1 September as its non-executive director and chair designate.

He currently serves as the chair of British foodservice firm Compass Group and electrical wholesaler Rexel SA, and will succeed Nils Andersen as chair in December.

“Ian has a strong track record of success in executive and non-executive roles across a range of industries,” said Andersen, who has been with the company for nine years and plans to step down from the board next May.

“I am sure Unilever will greatly benefit from his extensive experience and I am confident that he will provide the Board with strong and effective leadership,” he added.

Meakins called it “a great honour” to succeed Andersen as chair for the British multinational firm.

Hein Schumacher, Unilever boss, thanked outgoing Andersen for his “instrumental” service at the company, especially “through a period of significant volatility and some of the most challenging operational conditions in decades”.

Schumacher took over the Unilever reins at the start of the month, following a shake up at the top of the company.

He took over from Alan Jope who had been under pressure for an under-performing share price and then failed in a bid to buy rival GSK’s consumer healthcare division, which legendary City investor Terry Smith described as a “near-death experience” for the firm.

Both its chief financial officer and chief digital and commercial officer departed their roles just weeks earlier.

Unilever shares edged up 0.5 per cent Friday morning.