Under half of public willing to pay costs for greener homes

Less than half of the population have said they would pay huge costs to improve their homes, in a blow to the government’s net zero ambitions.

The public were asked their opinions on policies to slash emissions, before and after hearing the estimated costs, in a survey from think tank Onward and pollster JL Partners.

Home improvement policies saw the biggest decline in support following disclosure of the cost, according to the poll, first reported by the Sunday Telegraph.

Just half of some 8,500 people surveyed said they were willing to pay higher taxes for the UK to hit its green targets. Just under half (46 per cent) said they did not want to pay more on fuel and other household essentials.

£300bn price tag

The government wants all homes to achieve an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of a C by 2035. Changing a rating requires costly improvements like insulation, double glazing and heat pumps.

Estate agent Savills estimated upgrading a home with a D rating would cost £6,472 and take 36 years to pay back.

A cash injection of £330bn was needed for UK homes to hit climate targets, with many older homes across the country having poor ratings.

Just under one third of homes in England and Wales still carry a E, F or G rating.

Many people believe measures to achieve net zero will hit “people in the middle,” according to JL Partners.

Savills’ analysis found that there was little incentive for potential sellers to upgrade their rating. There was a £9,840 difference between an average home with an EPC C & E rating, across the UK.