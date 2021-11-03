UK homes need £330bn injection to hit government climate targets

A cash injection of £330bn is needed for UK homes to hit climate targets, it has been estimated.

Just under one third of homes in England and Wales still carry a E, F or G energy performance certificates (EPC) rating, according to Savills.

The property firm said a huge sum was required to make improvements to UK homes so the sector could meet government targets to get all homes to EPC level C by 2035.

The residential housing sector is responsible for one fifth of the UK’s carbon emissions, 70 per cent of which comes from heating homes. The sector was responsible for emitting 67.7 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) in 2020.

Older homes often have poor EPC ratings, with 47 per cent of homes built pre-1900 carrying a rating of E or below.

With the cost of upgrading a home with a D rating anticipated to take 36 years to pay back at £6,472, property chiefs are calling for more radical intervention

There is little impact on upgrading a home’s rating on housing value too, according to Savills. Across the UK, there is a £9,840 difference between an average home with an EPC C & E rating.

Grants and green finance are unlikely to be enough to drive the investment needed to hit official targets, the firm said.

Savills suggested policymakers should consider discounts and surcharges on property-specific taxes such as stamp duty and council tax to incentivise improvements to homes.

“These have the potential to increase the ‘green premium’ and ‘brown discount’ of housing, providing a greater incentive for owners to invest in energy efficiency improvements,” Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said.

“However, they are likely to be highly politically sensitive, requiring, among other things, concessions for heritage properties.”

At the moment, energy cost savings and small changes to home values were not enough of a bonus for homeowners to warrant the costs of changes, Cook added.