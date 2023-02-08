Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace today

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace during his visit to the UK today.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the King will hold an audience with the Ukrainian wartime leader at the royal residence in central London this afternoon (Wednesday, February 8).

In a statement the Palace said: “Mr Zelensky will be greeted in the Palace quadrangle before being taken to meet the monarch inside the royal residence.”

The visit will also see the president make an address to Parliament and visit Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces

It comes as No 10 has announced that Britain will now begin to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines.