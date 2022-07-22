Ukraine grain crisis set to end with Turkey facilitating Kyiv-Moscow deal

The global grain crisis caused by Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports is set to end when the two countries sign a deal today facilitated by Turkey.

Kyiv and Moscow will reportedly agree to allow the export of grain through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, spurring hopes that the shortage of supply will end and prices will fall.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain and Russia has curtailed its export since the start of the war in February, putting pressure on the global economy.

According to a video address by Ukraine’s president Vlodymyr Zelensky last night, he said the ports could be unblocked, while the Turkish president’s office confirmed the announcement on Thursday ALSO.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said the deal would be signed at 1.30pm today with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres heading to Ankara for the agreement.

In his address, Zelensky said “we also expect news for our state from Turkey – regarding the unblocking of our ports.”

From the offset, Russia has denied it caused the shortage in grain and prices to skyrocket, blaming Western sanctions instead.