UK well ahead of EV adoption curve but charging concerns threaten uptake

The UK remains well ahead of the Climate Change Committee’s electric vehicle (EV) adoption curve but charging concerns threaten future uptake.

Data published today by Volkswagen Financial Services UK showed that the UK is ahead by more than 150,000 units when it comes to the rate at which EV adoption must increase for the UK to meet its environmental targets.

In the second quarter of 2022, there were 901,816 ultra-low emission vehicles on UK roads – up by almost 77,000 units on the previous quarter.

Figures – which were shared exclusively with City A.M. – reported a September uptick in the number of electric vehicles bought.

This was to the detriment of plug-in hybrids, whose sale fell on a year-on-year basis.

“It is gratifying that the overall trend of adoption remains strong and puts the UK on course to meet the net zero target of 2032,” said chief executive Mike Todd.

“Many people are keen to do more to be ‘greener’ but it’s not unreasonable or unexpected that they delay this in order to focus on more pressing financial considerations.”

In addition to soaring energy and living costs, people might also be put off by concerns on the availability of public chargers, Volkswagen Financial Services UK said.

Perceived problems around an insufficient provision of public chargers could put off 36 per cent of potential customers – up from 29 per cent last quarter.

“Perceptions – whether right or wrong – remain about the inadequacy of the public charging infrastructure and these are deterring some from making the change to an electric vehicle,” Todd added.

“It is especially concerning that the playing field is not level nationwide when it comes to charging availability – and that any region, in this case Northern Ireland, has seen a reduction in its net quantity of chargers represents a significant disincentive to further take-up there.”

As of 1 October, public chargers amounted to 34,637 – 34 per cent up on last year’s levels – but distribution still remained uneven.

According to government data, London has 122 charging stations per 100,000 people – up from the UK average of 52 – while Northern Ireland has only 18.

City A.M. has approached the DfT for comment.