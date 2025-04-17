UK-US trade deal could be agreed within weeks, as MPs call for vote

Donald Trump has announced he plans to slap 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union (EU) into the US.

A trade deal between the UK and the US could reportedly be agreed within weeks, as senior MPs have called for Parliament to have a vote on any such agreement.

According to a report in the Telegraph, White House officials believe a deal with the UK could be finalised with President Donald Trump’s administration in as little as three weeks.

The newspaper reported that Britain was likely to be in the second wave of announcements, after Japan, India and South Korea, but thought to be in a good position for a quick deal.

It comes after comments from US vice-president JD Vance told Unherd that the UK and US have “a real cultural affinity… and of course, fundamentally America is an Anglo country”.

He added: “I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries. We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government.”

Vance also made the point that Britain and the US already enjoy a “reciprocal relationship”.

The Telegraph also said a White House official had told them an agreement could be on the cards “soon”, adding: “Two weeks. Or maybe three.”

The news follows the US imposing 10 per cent tariffs on almost all goods imported to the country from the UK, and the rest of the world, amid Trump’s ‘liberation day’.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said there are already 15 trade deals on the table with more than 75 countries aiming to strike agreements during a 90-day pause on higher tariffs.

But the US may be looking to prioritise establishing an Asian trade bloc that can take on China’s dominance, after Trump met Japanese officials on Wednesday.

While Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected in Washington next week with other finance ministers for the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) spring meetings, while suggestions have emerged the UK could accept regulatory alignment on meat and dairy, and European Court of Justice (ECJ) oversight, in a bid to secure closer ties with the European Union (EU).

And when pollsters at YouGov asked who people would rather have as a closer trading partner to the UK, the EU or the US? 57 per cent of adults surveyed said the EU, versus just 16 per cent saying the US.

MPs in the UK are calling for Parliament to have a vote on any trade deal with the US, with foreign affairs committee chairman Emily Thornberry and business and trade committee chairman Liam Byrne arguing the Commons should have a say on the deal with Trump, the Guardian reported.

It comes amid controversy over potential concessions on the digital services tax on US tech firms, enforcement of online safety laws, and long-standing disputes on chlorinated chicken.

The Liberal Democrats have also called for a vote, with party leader Sir Ed Davey arguing: “Trump is an unreliable partner who breaks deals whenever he feels like it.

“He and JD Vance must not be allowed to bully their way into a bad trade deal for the UK.”

A British government spokesperson told the Telegraph negotiations with the US continued, adding: “We’ve been clear that a trade war is not in anyone’s interests and we will continue to take a calm and steady approach to talks.”