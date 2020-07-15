UK unveils plans for frictionless post-Brexit trade between UK nations

The government will tomorrow outline plans to ensure post-Brexit regulatory alignment on trade across the four UK nations in a bid to ensure frictionless internal trade.

The white paper will propose a principle of “mutual recognition” whereby regulations that are set by devolved governments are recognised across the country to allow for internal trade.

It will also propose a “non-discrimination principle” so that there is a level-playing field for trade across the UK.

The new plans, which will undergo a four-week consultation, will also see 70 policy areas previously handled by the EU given to the UK’s devolved administrations.

Areas such as regulations for energy efficiency of buildings, air quality and animal welfare handed over to governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The white paper proposals are intended to ensure the UK’s different nations will be able to effectively trade among themselves, while the government still brokers free trade deals across the globe.

A statement announcing the changes said they were aimed at “avoiding unnecessary burdens and costs being placed on businesses or consumers, providing continued certainty for people and businesses to work and trade freely across the whole of the UK, and giving additional confidence to trading partners and overseas investors”.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said that the changes were needed to ensure trade between the UK’s nations was not “seriously impacted”.

“Ensuring businesses will be able to continue trading freely across all four corners of the UK without the burden of inconsistent regulation or additional costs will be essential as we fire up our economic engines as we recover from coronavirus,” he said.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the plans would be a “power surge to the devolved administrations”.

Environmental law, renewable energy policy, flood risk management, land use, water quality laws and forestry policy will be devolved to the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland government as a part of the plans.