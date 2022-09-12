UK trade exports in and outside of EU grow by £2.1bn post-Brexit

The UK’s trade exports in and outside of the European Union (EU) rose in July, according to official figures, as the country’s GDP inched higher.

Exports to the EU rose 7.9 per cent in July – the equivalent of £1.3bn, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed this morning, While exports to non-EU countries increase by 5.4 per cent, or £800m.

In total, exports grew by £2.1bn.

The growth in exports to EU countries in July was driven by higher exports of fuels, machinery and transport equipment, which jumped by £800m and £400m respectively.

The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent in July, according to the ONS, as the country seeks to regain the 0.6 per cent economic loss recorded in June.