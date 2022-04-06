UK to send NHS ambulances to Ukraine as conflict hammers local healthcare

The UK is to send NHS ambulances to the Ukrainian towns and cities under attack from Russia, the government confirmed today.

The 20-strong fleet will replace local ambulances which have been lost to Russian bombardments, amid the Kremlin-backed invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “We have sadly seen day after day the horrific impacts of Putin’s cruel war on the people of Ukraine, including evidence of appalling acts by Russian troops in towns such as Irpin and Bucha.

“These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring lifesaving care directly to those injured in the conflict.”

The conflict, which began in late February, has already left Ukraine’s health services worn thin.

Russia’s indiscriminate targeting of hospitals, including maternity wards, has led to Russian president Vladimir Putin to be accused of war crimes.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the move “marks the first of many ambulances the UK government and the NHS is donating to Ukraine in the coming days”.