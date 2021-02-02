UK threatens to cut all Myanmar aid if Aung San Suu Kyi not released

The UK government has threatened to withdraw all aid to Myanmar if the country’s military does not release detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease the current coup attempt.

Asia minister Nigel Adams told MPs today that it would “suspend” aid to Myanmar, which all goes to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), if democracy is not restored in the South East Asian nation.

“The UK does not provide direct aid to the Myanmar government, but we do provide targeted support working through other international organisations and multilateral bodies,” Adams said.

“In light of the coup, the foreign secretary [Dominic Raab] has announced a review of all such indirect support, involving the Myanmar government with a view to suspending it unless there are exceptional humanitarian reasons.

“It’s important that our response holds the military accountable. We will continue to support the people of Myanmar.”

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party in early morning raids.

The army said it had responded to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief General Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for a year in the country.

The claim has been disputed by local election officials and by governments around the world as false.

Adams called for Hlaing to release all political prisoners, accept the results of the election and to reconvene the country’s parliament.