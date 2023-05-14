UK state pension scheme has ‘no current plans’ to back nuclear in blow to Sizewell C

Energy secretary Grant Shapps

The UK’s flagship state pension scheme says it has “no current plans” to invest in nuclear infrastructure such as Sizewell C, marking a major setback for the government’s mission to grow the country’s future nuclear power output.

Following a change to its energy policy last year, there had been hopes from inside the government

that the National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), which manages over £27 billion in assets may revise its approach to investments in nuclear projects.

Nest, however, said it has no direct investments in nuclear at present and told City A.M. there are

“no current plans” for this to change. “Nuclear energy is within our investible universe”, a Nest

spokesman added, “but at this moment in time there are no particular plans for investment in

nuclear infrastructure.”

Its investment portfolio is divided into three groups, of which only one, its renewables branch, would exclude nuclear projects. “Investment decisions are up to our investment managers’ discretion. But there aren’t many nuclear sites and they are quite highly bid after”, the spokesman explained to City A.M.

The lack of confidence in the profitability of Sizewell C echoes comments of the large City investors who had previously ruled out funding the project.

The government last year set a target of 24 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050, supplied by

large plants like Sizewell C, in coastal Suffolk, and smaller modular reactors. Sizewell C is expected to meet up to 7 per cent of the UK’s power demands once in place.

Sizewell C will be built by French giant EDF and is expected to cost over £30 billion, which is likely to be funded by a mixture of debt and equity.

In response to the statement, first reported by The Sunday Times, the government said it was confident it would be able to secure the investment needed going forward.

“New nuclear is key to our long-term energy security – that’s why the Government made a historic £700 million investment to help develop Sizewell C and become a project shareholder,” a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security said.

“We are working closely with the project company to attract new finance. We know many investors are prepared to support infrastructure delivering energy security and net zero, including new nuclear power, and we are confident that investors will take assurance from the Government’s clear commitment to the nuclear sector,” they added.