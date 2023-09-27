UK signs pact on hydrogen development with Germany

The UK has partnered with Germany to advance hydrogen development in a bid to boost international trade, jobs and investment.

Energy efficiency and green finance minister Lord Martin Callanan visited the European country to sign the agreement with Germany’s state energy secretary Philip Nimmermann.

At the UK embassy in Berlin, the two nations agreed to work together to accelerate the industry’s development ahead of 2050 and expand their usage of low-carbon hydrogen.

The joint declaration of intent follows significant investment by both countries in hydrogen as an alternative fuel, with the UK backing production with the £240m net zero fund.

Lord Callanan said: “The UK and Germany are natural partners in making low-carbon hydrogen a cleaner and more sustainable way to power up our societies.”

He said the development of the new fuel and its international trade “could be transformative in our work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050” and “boost our energy security”.

The UK and Germany are now hydrogen partners [🇬🇧 🇩🇪]

We signed an agreement today in Berlin to see us accelerate its use as an energy source.

Together, we will pave the way for the world to embrace low-carbon hydrogen. pic.twitter.com/X6DyhlY7md — Martin Callanan (@MartinCallanan) September 26, 2023

While Nimmermann added: “Hydrogen is of the highest importance for us to meet our goals regarding emission reduction.

“Also, it is a great opportunity for business. I am looking forward to a successful partnership.”

The pact covered: hydrogen projects for industry and consumers; international leadership, safety and regulations; research and innovation; promoting trade; and joint market analysis, to support planning and investment in a bid to make the technology cheaper and accessible.

Energy bosses welcomed the scheme, with Steve Scrimshaw, from Siemens Energy, citing the UK and Germany’s “proud track record” on green energy.

And Sopna Sury, from Hydrogen RWE Generation, added: “RWE is committed to ramping up green hydrogen in the UK and Germany as part of its clean energy growth plans.

“[We are] well-placed to support this partnership and help put the UK and Germany at the forefront of the European hydrogen economy.”