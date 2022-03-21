German firms sign hydrogen deals in UAE as country pivots from Russian fossil fuels

Moorburg Power Plant in Germany, which is set to produce in hydrogen as part of a green energy project (Getty Images)

German energy companies will enter into a joint demonstration project for hydrogen transport, revealed the country’s economy ministry.

Hydrogenious and Uniper have joined forces with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japan’s JERA for the venture.

This will focus on Hydrogenious’ liquid organic hydrogen carrier technology – amid plans to reform the country’s transport sector.

Germany has also signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates build up a hydrogen value chain between both countries.

The country aims to import 3m tonnes per year of clean hydrogen by 2030, increasing this to 11m by 2050.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is currently touring the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supply arrangements to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels – which currently provides half of its natural gas.

Yesterday, Germany clinched a long-term gas deal with Qatar, which is one the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Habeck said: “Although we might still need Russian gas this year, in the future it won’t be so anymore. And this is only the start.”

EU nations are currently weighing up energy sanctions to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is set to visit the bloc in an effort to ramp up Western measures against Russia’s economy.