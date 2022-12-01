UK sets aside £9.2m to train Brits to make homes more energy efficient

The UK government has set aside £9.2m to train Brits to make homes more energy efficient.

Nearly 9,000 training free or heavily subsidised courses are set to be run across England for heat pump and energy efficiency installers, the government announced today.

The global housing sector produces around 40 per cent of the world’s emissions.

The push to train up the workforce forms part of the government plans to hit net zero emissions by 2050, as well as drive down energy bills by weening the country off oil and gas.

“The green energy sector is driving growth and creating jobs right across the country, and this funding will make sure we have enough tradespeople trained up and able to take advantage of these opportunities,” Lord Callanan, the minister for business and energy.

“We are making homes greener and cheaper to keep warm and training thousands more skilled installers will ensure we keep accelerating the pace of creating cleaner and more energy efficient buildings.”