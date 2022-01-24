UK services economy withstands Omicron Plan B assault

Britain’s services economy has stood strong in the face of the re-emergence of curbs on daily life in a bid to clamp down on the Omicron variant, reveals a closely watched survey released today.

IHS Markit’s latest flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the UK services industry came in at 53.3 for January, a marginal dip from December.

Despite dropping to an 11-month low, the reading has not tumbled as much as had been feared when the UK government launched Plan B measures at the beginning of December.

Guidance to work from home was dropped last week, while remaining curbs will end on Thursday, indicating services firms are ready to reap a windfall from Brits picking up from where they left off before Plan B was imposed.

A reading above 50 indicates a majority of services businesses grew in January despite the month being mired in Covid-19 restrictions.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “Looking ahead, while the Omicron wave meant the hospitality sector has sunk into a third steep downturn, these restrictions are now easing, meaning this downturn should be brief.”

British businesses are still embroiled in a fight to stay profitable amid swelling costs triggered by the global supply crunch.

The rate of price increases for inputs used by businesses was the second highest on record since IHS Markit started tracking the data 24 years ago.

Persistent inflation pressures is turning up the dial on the Bank of England to hike rates for the second time in as many months.

“Inflation pressures remain intense… the [Bank of England] has little choice but to hike rates again in order to contain price pressures and anchor inflation expectations,” Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

British factories continued their strong recovery, buoyed by a partial unravelling in supply chain snarl ups that have reduced availability of raw materials, hindering production.

The overall PMI, which measures output in Britain’s services and manufacturing industries, dipped to 53.4 in January.