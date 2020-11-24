UK retail sales fall in November but online shopping booms, survey shows

Overall UK retail sales dropped in November but online shopping boomed as the England-wide lockdown forced customers to change their habits, a new survey has shown.

The CBI’s monthly retail survey showed that sales fell in November year on year at a similar pace to the drop in October. The sales gauge came in at minus 25, compared to minus 23 a month earlier.

However, internet sales grew at the fastest pace since October 2018, the business group said.

“This month’s survey gives hope that the economic impact of the autumn lockdowns should not be as severe as in the spring,” said Ben Jones, CBI principal economist.

“Both consumers and firms are adapting as best they can, borne out in this month’s strong online sales.”

More to follow.