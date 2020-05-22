UK retail sales crash a record 18.1 per cent in April lockdown

UK retail sales plunged by a record 18.1 per cent during April’s lockdown, data showed today, with clothing sales halving compared to March.

Sales of clothes crashed 50.2 per cent compared to March, while retail sales fell almost four times as badly as March’s 5.2 per cent fall, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data found.

Online sales rocketed to a record high proportion of 30.7 per cent in April as some stores shifted trading to digital-only. But overall the three-monthly growth rate in UK retail sales slumped 8.6 per cent. Every sector save food and online shopping slumped.

More to follow.