UK recession forecasts will send ‘chill’ for workers, shopworkers union boss warns

Recession warnings will cause fear according to a top union boss ((Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images))

Forecasts of a recession will send a “chill” down the backs of many workers, a union leader has warned.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shopworkers union Usdaw, said the cost-of-living crisis remained a key challenge for working people.

In a new year message, he said: “The price of essential items like food continues to rise at twice the headline rate of inflation, which is still double the Government’s target.

“Forecasts of a recession will send a chill down the backs of many workers.

“We need improved pay and conditions. Usdaw continues to campaign for a genuine living wage and more secure contracts as a key method of tackling in-work poverty.

“Disgracefully this Conservative Government has turned their back on working people. They promised to improve workers’ rights but have only attacked those workers seeking fair pay deals through deeply damaging anti-strike legislation.

“The vast majority of our members are key workers in the grocery and pharmaceutical retail and distribution industries, working hard all year round to keep our communities fed and healthy.

“It is a disgrace that many are struggling to make ends meet and do not get the respect they deserve. They need a government on their side.”

Press Association – Alan Jones