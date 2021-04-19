UK puts India on travel 'red list' after surge in Covid cases

The UK has this afternoon added India to its “red list” of countries due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

From Friday, India will be placed on the list, meaning travellers will be subject to the strongest level of restrictions, said health secretary Matt Hancock today.

“We’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they’ve been in India in the previous 10 days.

“UK and Irish residents and British citizens who’ve been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival.”

The decision comes just hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he had cancelled an upcoming state visit to India.

India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since 15 April.

It joins nearly 40 other countries, including the entirety of South America and large swathes of Africa, on the list.

