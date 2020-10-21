UK public borrowing unexpectedly picks up as debt pile hits 1960 level

UK government borrowing unexpectedly picked up in September, with the coronavirus pandemic driving the total debt pile to its highest level as a proportion of GDP since 1960.

The government borrowed £36.1bn last month, according to the Office for National Statistics’s (ONS) estimate. That was up from the £35.9bn borrowed in August and above expectations of £32.4bn.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has spent massively to support the economy throughout coronavirus.

Borrowing in the first six months of the financial year was £208.5bn, the ONS said. That was £174.5bn higher than in the same period a year earlier.

