UK orders 100m doses of Valneva's Covid-19 vaccine ahead of clinical approval

French vaccine manufacturer Valneva said this morning that the government has ordered an additional 40m doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, boosting vaccine orders to 100m.

Lined up for 2022, the additional vaccines should provide a buffer, particularly if any of the population require revaccination.

Interim chair of government’s vaccines taskforce Clive Dix said: “The further 40m doses secured through today’s deal significantly bolsters our portfolio and gives us future flexibility should we need to revaccinate any of the UK population.”

The UK could order a further 90m doses between 2023 and 2025, the company said. The firm has already begun commercial production in Scotland ahead of its official approval.

Valneva expects the results from its Phase one and two clinical trials to be released to the public within the next three months.

The Scottish vaccination site is ready to distribute the new drug as soon as it is proven to be safe, effective and approved by the British healthcare watchdog.

The government has supported Valneva in the investment and development of its vaccine under a partnership announced in September last year, which ensures the UK can receive 190m doses in total until 2025.

