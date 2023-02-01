Three reasons the UK needs to expand its nuclear generating capacity

If the UK is to deliver on its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, nuclear has to play a significant part in the strategy.

Energy security. Nuclear reduces the UK’s reliance on imported gas.

Nuclear power will keep the UK competitive. If nuclear power is not in the mix, the cost of energy will impact on the country’s global competitiveness.

With all but one of the UK’s existing nuclear plants due to be shut down by the end of the decade, and only one plant, Hinkley Point C under construction, it’s vital that a clear plan for a programme of new stations, both large and small modular reactors (SMRs), is set out.