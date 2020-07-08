UK nominates former minister Liam Fox for top role at WTO

The UK will nominate former trade secretary Liam Fox as its candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, it said today.

“Dr Fox is a passionate advocate of multilateralism, who brings detailed knowledge of the global trading system from his years as a UK cabinet minister and secretary of state for international trade,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“He has first-hand experience of the political and technical challenges of negotiating trade agreements, and the reforms that are needed to ensure the global trading system truly delivers for all WTO members.”

The trade body is searching for a new director-general to replace Roberto Azevedo, who will step down on 31 August.

WTO member countries have until 5pm UK time today to nominate candidates. Six countries have put forward candidates so far.

Fox was an ardent supporter of the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union, and has been a Conservative MP since 1992.

Trade secretary Liz Truss said she supported Fox’s candidacy for the role.