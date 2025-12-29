UK investors plan to boost portfolios in 2026

More than two-thirds of investors plan to invest more in 2026

Nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of investors with at least £100,000 in assets plan to increase the amounts they put away in 2026 despite market uncertainties, a survey indicates.

More than a fifth (23 per cent) said they will look to bolster their portfolio significantly, according to the research for Scottish Widows.

Despite market challenges, those intending to invest more in the year ahead plan to increase their portfolios by £33,698, on average.

The research also found that just under a quarter (24 per cent) of investors will put away the same amount as in 2025, and eight per cent will invest less. Around six per cent of people were unsure of their plans.

The figures were released ahead of the publication of Scottish Widows’ investor confidence barometer report in January 2026.

UK investors to deploy cash

The research found that US tariffs, geopolitical disruption and changes in government have been behind some movements in investors’ portfolios.

However, nearly half (47 per cent) of investors said they had increased the amount they put away in 2025.

While the majority of those surveyed are looking to invest more in 2026, some are treading cautiously.

Concerns about a potential global slowdown and continued geopolitical disruption were among the concerns highlighted in the survey.

The research also indicated differences between advised and non-advised investors. Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of advised investors plan to increase the amount they invest, by an average of £38,983 – just over £5,000 more than the survey average of £33,698.

More than half (54 per cent) of advised investors who are planning to put away more in 2026 said this was prompted by an expectation of better market returns, compared with just over a third (36 per cent) of non-advised investors.

Jenny Davidson, intermediary wealth director at Scottish Widows, said: “Global events have resulted in 2025 being a bumpy ride but despite this the data tells us time and again that investors with a long-term strategy generally reap the rewards of their patience. With all that is going on in the world, that lesson is as timely as ever.

“Our findings underline notable differences between investors actively working with a financial adviser and those who aren’t. With those benefiting from financial advice more confident and planning to invest more in the new year, it demonstrates the critical role advisers play in helping clients build long-term wealth.

“Changes in regulation and the new advances in technology mean that financial education and guidance is set to become increasingly accessible in 2026. Looking ahead, the focus will be on making sure that regulated financial advice, guidance and technology can work in harmony to close the sizeable advice gap.”

FCA to address advice gap

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently said that at least 18m people could be offered extra help with their investments and pensions over the next decade with the “significant” introduction of targeted support.

It will mean firms can make specific suggestions to consumers to help them make better-informed decisions about what to do with their money.

Firms will need to make sure the recommendations are suitable and should only be offered when they put people in a better position, the regulator said.

It is thought that the changes could help to shrink the “advice gap” and empower more people to make the right financial decisions for their needs.

The regulator said firms which can show they are ready, willing and organised to undertake targeted support will be authorised swiftly after the provisional go-live date in April 2026.

The value of investments can go down as well as up, although some investments may outperform savings held in cash over the longer term.

According to FCA data, around 7m adults in the UK with £10,000 or more in cash savings could be missing out on the benefits of investing throughout their lives.

Scottish Widows commissioned Censuswide to carry out a survey of more than 1,000 people across the UK with a minimum of £100,000 in investable assets, who have a pension, in July 2025.

By Vicky Shaw, Press Association Personal Finance Correspondent