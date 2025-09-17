UK investors flock back to developed markets as economic fears ease

UK investors are losing confidence in emerging market opportunities

Retail investors are regaining confidence in the UK and US markets as they lose patience with emerging markets performance.

Over a third of UK retail investors view the domestic market as able to offer the strongest long-term opportunities, according to the latest research from investment platform eToro.

The US economy’s improving performance has also lured investors back, with 35 per cent believing the market can offer sustainable returns.

This has been credited to investors choosing to overlook concerns of macroeconomic uncertainty in a bid to gain a share of well performing companies who have a significant US presence.

Lale Akoner, global market strategist at eToro said: “As confidence in the resilience of the US economy improves, we’re seeing a reversal of the broad diversification trend.

“Portfolios are once again tilting back to the US, reflecting recognition that the American market remains the cornerstone of global investing.”

Losing belief in emerging markets

UK investors initially flocked to emerging markets during the first half of the year, as they looked to sidestep domestic and US economic problems.

Mature economies suffered the consequences of Trump’s tariffs, geopolitical tensions and weaker currencies, sparking an investor drive to diversify their portfolios with emerging markets.

Akoner said: “Heightened concerns around political instability…prompted retail investors to diversify more aggressively into Europe and emerging markets, often scaling back US exposure.”

In the second financial quarter emerging European markets, China and Japan recorded significantly higher investor interest.

However, they are now experiencing a bruising downturn, with belief in China’s performance slipping from 31 percent to 23 per cent.

Confidence in Japan fell from 17 per cent to 15 per cent, while faith in Europe decreased to 20 per cent from 23 per cent.

Yet, some investors are keeping emerging markets in their portfolio, choosing to take advantage of growing populations bolstering the labour market and lower interest rates, in line with larger economics, encouraging increased spending.

Weak optimism in Magnificent Seven

Despite strong interest in the US market, UK investors have dampened optimism on the future performance of the Magnificent Seven, including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.

Just 41 per cent expect them to outperform, marking the lowest figure on record and a sharp slump from the 47 per cent recorded last quarter.

Only 13 per cent expect them to significantly outperform.

Akoner said: “Retail investors are trimming exposure, not because they doubt the long-term potential of these companies, but because over reliance on a handful of tech giants leaves portfolios in a vulnerable environment.

“It reflects a maturing mindset among retail investors, moving from chasing performance to managing risk more strategically.”