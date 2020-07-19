UK housing market enjoys 'mini-boom' as asking prices soar in July

Residential property asking prices soared in July as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted, sparking a “mini-boom” in the UK housing market.

The average asking price of property coming to market in July was up 2.4 per cent compared to March, before the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

The 3.7 per cent annual rate of increase recorded in July is the highest since 2016, according to the latest analysis by property platform Rightmove.

Year-on-year buyer enquiries were up 75 per cent in Britain since the beginning of the month, and 44 per cent of new listings that came up for sale in the first month after restrictions were eased in May have been marked as sale agreed.

The property market was brought to a standstill during the UK coronavirus lockdown, as estate agents closed, construction work was paused and prospective buyers were unable to view houses.

The government opened the English property market on 13 May, and has since announced a stamp duty holiday to reignite the market.

The number of monthly sales agreed jumped 15 per cent in England compared to last year and soared 35 per cent in the five days after the government increased the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £500,000.

Rightmove housing market analyst Miles Shipside said: “The unexpected mini-boom continues to gather momentum as more nations reopen.

“Overall buyer enquiries are up by an incredible 75 per cent year-on-year in Britain and we expect activity will increase even further as Scotland has not yet been open for a full month, and Wales still has some housing market restrictions in place.

“The busy until interrupted spring market has now picked up where it left off and has been accelerated by both time-limited stamp duty holidays and by homeowners reappraising their homes and lifestyles because of the lockdown.”