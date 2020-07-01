UK house prices fall for first time since 2012 amid coronavirus

UK house prices posted an annual fall for the first time since 2012 in June, according to Nationwide’s index.

Growth turned negative last month with prices slipping 0.1 per cent year on year, following a 1.8 per cent climb in May, Nationwide said.

Its data showed UK house prices also dropped 1.4 per cent month-to-month, following a 1.7 per cent decline in May.

That left the average UK house price at £216,403.

Nationwide said it was the first time UK house prices have turned negative since December 2012.

“It is unsurprising that annual house price growth has stalled, given the magnitude of the shock to the economy as a result of the pandemic,” the bank’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said.

“Economic output fell by an unprecedented 25 per cent over the course of March and April – almost four times more than during the entire financial crisis.

“Housing market activity also slowed sharply as a result of lockdown measures implemented to control the spread of the virus.”

Property transactions have improved from April’s low, but the latest HMRC data for May shows they were still 50 per cent lower than the same month in 2019.

Lucy Pendleton, founder of James Pendleton estate agents, said the numbers were remarkably resilient given the scale of the economic crisis.

“Prices are down by a whisker annually but what is remarkable is how soft a landing the market has had given the scale of the disaster that has unfolded in the past few months,” she said.

“Nationwide’s reading of the situation is totally in line with recent indications that the prices being achieved on the doorstep have slipped to two or three per cent below asking prices,” she added.

“June was the first full month of trading since the property market came back to life post-lockdown and these sellers will be those highly motivated to move through necessity. That pool of vendors will shrink rapidly and that could put a floor under prices.”

More to follow.