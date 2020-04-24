UK coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals rose another 684 today to hit 19,506 in total so far.

Department for Health data showed another 5,386 people have tested positive for coronavirus to bring the total to 143,464.

It would now take 17 days for coronavirus infections to double, compared to just six days over Easter.

Most of the UK coronavirus deaths reported today were people with underlying health conditions, and the youngest was aged 40.

Earlier NHS England confirmed another 587 UK coronavirus deaths.

The 684 figure follows yesterday’s death toll of 616. It is the second day running that deaths have numbered below 700. And that is lower than Tuesday’s 823 total.

The government tested 18,401 Brits for coronavirus yesterday.

It is just a quarter of the way to reaching its target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of the month with under a week to go.

Earlier today the government’s site for coronavirus tests for essential workers closed hours after its launch when it ran out of test kits.

“We’ve issued today’s allocation of home test kits,” a message on the government’s site read. “If you need a home test kit check back here tomorrow, when more will be available. You can continue if you’re able to visit a drive through test centre.”

The home testing kits for coronavirus are meant to be for key workers and their families.