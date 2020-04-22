UK coronavirus death toll passes 18,000

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen above 18,000 after a further 759 people died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The number of deaths had reached 18,100 at 5pm yesterday, according to the daily government figures.

The death toll increase is less than the 823 announced yesterday, and comes after health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the UK coronavirus outbreak has reached its peak.

As of 9am this morning, 559,935 tests have been carried out, with 22,814 tests concluded yesterday.

The Department of Health said 411,192 people have been tested of which 133,495 tested positive.

“As we reach – have reached the peak – and as we bring the number of new cases down, so we will introduce contact tracing at large scale,” Hancock said in parliament today.

“The introduction of the new NHS app for contact tracing is also in development”.